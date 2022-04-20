Shared path upgrades for southern Wheatbelt

Four southern Wheatbelt shires have secured funding to improve their shared path networks, together with one undertaking that goals to attach residential areas to leisure, cultural and business services in Williams.

The State Government final Thursday introduced that 38 native governments would share in additional than $8m throughout the following two years underneath the most recent spherical of the WA Bicycle Network Grants Program.

The Kondinin Community Shared Path undertaking was awarded $100,000 for the development of 950m of shared path to attach key providers and facilities together with the hospital, aged care services, skate park and vacationer data bay.

The Shire of Corrigin’s Spanney/McAndrew Street undertaking secured $47,273 over two years to design and assemble 410m of shared path to hyperlink residential areas to the prevailing path community which is able to join the city centre, native highschool, medical centre sports activities services.

The Williams-Narrogin Road and Richmond Street Shared Use Pathway undertaking was awarded $49,600 for the development of 700m of shared paths to hyperlink residential areas to the city’s leisure, cultural, neighborhood and business facilities.

“Firstly, a section of Richmond Street which does not have a footpath at all,” Shire of Williams chief government Geoff McKeown stated.

“Secondly to connect the area of Lavender Street, where there has been significant residential development in recent years, with the footpath network on Brooking Street.

“This work is part of an overall plan providing a footpath network connecting residential areas with recreational, commercial, and public open spaces.”

Mr McKeown stated the footpath connecting Lavender Street would undergo a scenic wooded space and previous the newly constructed Williams Men’s Shed.

The Shire of Pingelly acquired $130,000 in direction of the development of a 1.5km shared path to help residential entry to the prevailing community, connecting the native college, recreation centre and medical centre.

Shire of Pingelly chief government Andrew Dover stated the shared path can be an thrilling addition to Pingelly’s present community.

“This additional funding is welcomed as it will provide additional connections for our community to access the existing pathway and walk and cycle safely to the town centre, parks, Pingelly Health Centre, Pingelly Primary School and the PRACC,” he stated.

“Providing infrastructure such as this will encourage outdoor activity—leading to improved physical and mental wellbeing and contribute to building a culture in the community where local people feel comfortable to walk or cycle around town instead of feeling obligated to drive.”

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti stated the funding aimed to encourage West Australians to discover the State on their bike or by foot.

“The $8 million awarded as part of the grants program will support local governments to enhance recreational, commuter and tourism riding, and walking experiences for residents and visitors to the State,” she stated.

“It is just one way we are working collaboratively with local government to ensure our active transport infrastructure is safe and accessible for people of all ages and abilities.

“There are huge benefits to walking and riding for everyone, which is why the WA Government continues to add to its record funding of bike and pedestrian infrastructure through the WA Bicycle Network Grants Program.”