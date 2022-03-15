Shares in China fall amid strongest COVID-19 lockdown yet

toggle caption Ng Han Guan/AP

Stocks in China fell sharply for a second consecutive day Tuesday because the nation faces its most aggressive lockdowns yet over surging circumstances of COVID-19.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 5.72% on Tuesday from the day gone by, its lowest level since 2016, whereas the Shanghai Composite index dropped almost 5%, hitting a 52-week low. However, the Nikkei 225 Index had a slight enhance of 0.15%.

Elsewhere, oil costs slid additional because the Russian invasion of Ukraine pressed additional into the nation, together with the continued shelling of the capital Kyiv forward of one other spherical of talks between the 2 sides.

China is dealing with its highest stage of COVID-19 circumstances because the pandemic started, with greater than 10,000 circumstances since scattered throughout 27 provinces and municipalities because the begin of this month.

The complete Chinese province of Jilin is below lockdown, in addition to Langfang, in Beijing’s northern Hebei province and Shenzhen and Dongguan cities, in China’s south. Two different cities – Shanghai and Xi’an – have put in place some lockdown measures.

The market slide in Asia comes as inflation is at a 40-year excessive within the U.S. The U.S. Federal Reserve will start two days of conferences on Tuesday to debate rates of interest.

“The Fed had been hoping that global supply chains would return to normal soon, relieving some of the upward pressure on prices…..but now China is locking down Shenzhen where Apple iPhones and other products are made for export to the U.S.,” David Wessel, director of the nonprofit Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy on the Brookings Institution, mentioned on NPR’s Morning Edition.