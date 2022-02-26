Shark attack victim’s fiancee shares tribute

The fiancee of Simon Nellist has opened up about her life with the “selfless” diving teacher earlier than he was tragically killed by a shark in Sydney.

The British expat was swimming at Little Bay on February 16 when he was attacked and killed by a shark in entrance of a dozen horrified witnesses.

His loss of life was the primary deadly shark assault in Sydney for nearly 60 years.

In the wake of the tragedy, his fiancee Jessica Ho took to Facebook to post a picture of herself and Mr Nellist on the day they bought engaged in 2019.

Now, Ms Ho has opened up about her life together with her “soulmate” in an emotional tribute to Mr Nellist.

“Simon is the love of my life and I am the luckiest woman alive to have met him,” she wrote on a web site devoted to diving teacher, in line with the Daily Mail.

“He was generous and selfless. He loved me, his family and his friends so fiercely.

“He is my soulmate, and was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend.”

Ms Ho revealed her associate discovered a “great solace” in nature, with the pair bonding over their love for tenting, mountain climbing and scuba diving.

She defined that although Mr Nellist beloved Australia, he all the time held a “special connection” to his hometown of Cornwall.

“I cherish the time we spent there together with his family and friends,” she stated.

“Simon, the world is a little less bright without you,” Ms Ho continued.

“I’ll be missing you until we meet again.”

Ms Ho and Mr Nellist had deliberate to marry in 2020, however had postponed their wedding ceremony till this 12 months as a result of pandemic.

The 35-year-old’s household also paid tribute to him last week, telling the BBC he had a “rare gift” of having the ability to simply join with others.

“Simon was funny, compassionate and always had time for people. He had a rare gift of instantly being able to connect with others, gaining their trust and respect,” his household informed the media outlet.

“Simon had a great passion for nature and the sea, as well as being a very talented photographer.”

The household stated they had been very happy with him, saying he accomplished two excursions of Afghanistan as a RAF engineer.

They would “miss him terribly”.

“Simon was a gentle, kind and wonderful human being. He was a cherished fiance, son, brother, uncle and friend,” the household stated.

Authorities searched the water into the weekend for indicators of the shark liable for the assault, however operations have since been wound down.

A NSW Department of Primary Industries spokeswoman stated it had set six SMART drumlines in a focused space from Little Bay Beach to Long Bay on Thursday and Friday, nonetheless no sharks had been caught.

This know-how makes use of hooks loaded with bait to entice the sharks in order that they will then be tagged and relocated. An alert is distributed when one thing turns into hooked up to the road and somebody is dispatched to launch animal.

From Saturday, 15 SMART drumlines will proceed to be deployed every day from Little Bay Beach to Bondi. Beaches embody Bondi, Tamarama, Bronte, Clovelly, Coogee, Maroubra and Little Bay Beach.