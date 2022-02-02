Shark Tank India host Rannvijay Singha takes a dig at himself in hilarious video featuring his son

The Shark Tank India fever has undoubtedly taken social media by storm and the memes and reactions which have come together with it are just too good to overlook. As the present attracts to a detailed this week, its host Rannvijay Singha has taken to Instagram to share a hilarious video of himself along with his child son, Jahaanvir.

The video opens to indicate Rannvijay and his son within the body, because the child faces his father. What follows is likely one of the most hilarious Shark Tank India meme movies that one might presumably have seen. The textual content insert within the video reads, “When I told my son that I can give him a course in digital marketing or product management.”

The video goes on to indicate how the newborn repeatedly inserting his fingers on his dad’s face as if hitting him. The caption reads, “reaction to me trying to give him a course.”

Watch Rannvijay’s hilarious Instagram Reels video beneath:

The video was posted on Instagram round three hours in the past. It has struck a chord with netizens and has already earned greater than 23,500 likes. It has additionally obtained varied feedback from individuals who could not cease laughing at this video.

“Hahahaha cutie,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Go little Jahaanvir,” posted one other particular person. “Very funny,” wrote a 3rd, adopted by a laughing emoji. “He is learning how to play tabla. Father’s face is the perfect place to start with,” joked one more.

What are your ideas on this video?