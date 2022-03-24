Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic entrance from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

If you might be conversant in Shark Tank India then you’ll know of one of many Sharks named Aman Gupta. He is the co-founder and advertising and marketing director of boAt and has now turn into a family identify. On his Instagram web page, Aman Gupta can typically be discovered sharing a number of enjoyable posts and movies that aren’t solely relatable but in addition make his followers chortle out loud.

This latest Instagram Reels video that he posted, for instance, has one thing to do with the King of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, and his iconic entrance within the superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. For these of you who are usually not not as conversant in Bollywood, there may be an iconic entry scene by Shah Rukh Khan on this film the place he will get off a helicopter and walks in the direction of his mom.

This video that has been posted by Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta, one can see how he copies this scene in a really enjoyable approach. “Another Bollywood moment for me,” reads the caption that this video was shared on Instagram by Aman Gupta with. There is an opportunity that viewers would possibly take pleasure in this video totally.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram three hours in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease complimenting Aman Gupta on how nicely he recreated this scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It has additionally obtained greater than 3.3 lakh views to this point.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Big fun bro” “Banda yeh bindaas hai,” [He’s a cool guy] reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham part 2 ka hero mil gaya!” [Found the lead actor for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham part 2]

What are your ideas on this video the place Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta recreates an iconic scene by Shah Rukh Khan?