Sharks centre set for French move – reports | Sport

The Sharks could possibly be with out the providers of Jeremy Ward, with stories from France suggesting that the centre has signed for Stade Francais.

RMC Sport says that Ward is seen as a alternative for All Blacks centre Ngani Laumape lately launched from his contract on the membership.

READ | Stormers most-watched as over 34 million rugby fans tune in for debut URC season

Ward, a former Junior Springbok captain, joined the Sharks from Eastern Province in 2017.

While he has a century of caps for the franchise throughout varied competitions and has worn the captain’s armband often, Ward has by no means established himself because the primary alternative within the No 13 jumper.

The Sharks themselves have made a number of signings over the previous few months, most notably the arrivals of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and former Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg.