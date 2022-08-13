Sharks circle top two after taming Tigers in Tamworth

Dykes grew to become a 3rd era Shark when he made his first-grade debut per week in the past, following within the footsteps of his father Adam and grandfather John Dykes, who was a back-rower of the Nineteen Seventies.

Now the 20-year-old is displaying glimpses of why Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins and the Canterbury Bulldogs sought his signature earlier than he opted to signal a two-year deal to remain house.

Dykes scored Cronulla’s fourth attempt of the opening half. He left Tigers defenders clutching at skinny air because the Sharks ran with the clock within the early exchanges, taking pictures out to a 24-6 lead in 23 minutes.

Royce Hunt had charged over from shut vary, then Lachlan Miller and Matt Ikuvalu crossed to offer the premiership contenders a bonus. Hunt was a late call-up to the beginning facet in his return from a shoulder harm, whereas Ikuvalu was a alternative for injured centre Siosifa Talakai.