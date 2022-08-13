Sharks circle top two after taming Tigers in Tamworth
Dykes grew to become a 3rd era Shark when he made his first-grade debut per week in the past, following within the footsteps of his father Adam and grandfather John Dykes, who was a back-rower of the Nineteen Seventies.
Loading
Now the 20-year-old is displaying glimpses of why Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins and the Canterbury Bulldogs sought his signature earlier than he opted to signal a two-year deal to remain house.
Dykes scored Cronulla’s fourth attempt of the opening half. He left Tigers defenders clutching at skinny air because the Sharks ran with the clock within the early exchanges, taking pictures out to a 24-6 lead in 23 minutes.
Royce Hunt had charged over from shut vary, then Lachlan Miller and Matt Ikuvalu crossed to offer the premiership contenders a bonus. Hunt was a late call-up to the beginning facet in his return from a shoulder harm, whereas Ikuvalu was a alternative for injured centre Siosifa Talakai.
Even with out resurgent five-eighth Matt Moylan, Cronulla’s assault flourished. The Tigers had few solutions to repel the first-half onslaught performed by Nicho Hynes, who has been one of many buys of the 12 months at halfback having loved career-best kind at fullback for Melbourne final 12 months.
When you’re speaking Cronulla’s greatest buys, it’s a must to discuss Cam McInnes. He performs with a stirring depth that has made him an instantaneous fan favorite within the shire. The former St George Illawarra Dragon’s work ethic is relentless, whether it’s a Saturday night in Tamworth or a Tuesday on the training track.
Only Fa’amanu Brown’s effort, burrowing over from shut vary, may put Wests on the board within the opening stanza after that they had managed to carry simply 39 per cent of possession.
Interim coach Brett Kimmorley’s facet stays only one win off the underside of the desk. Every week the Tigers devoted yearn for 2 issues: a Tigers win and a Gold Coast Titans loss, within the hope of staving off the wood spoon.
Whether they’ll do that is still to be seen over the subsequent three weeks. One certainty is that incoming coach Tim Sheens has an enormous rebuild on his palms.