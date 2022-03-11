Sharks coach Everitt says a way will be found in Am’s Japan’s absence | Sport

Sharks coach Sean Everitt stated Lukhanyo Am’s exit was inevitable, however the timing wasn’t one thing they deliberate for.

Am’s off to Japan for a two-month stint that leaves the Sharks with out their prime midfielder for vital residence United Rugby Championship video games.

Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will begin in midfield for the Sharks towards the Scarlets on Friday.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt stated the timing of Lukhanyo Am’s non permanent transfer wasn’t splendid, however they will have to discover a solution to cope with out him.

Am’s joined the Kobe Steelers on a short-term deal and his departure coincides with a run of residence video games within the United Rugby Championship.

The first is Friday’s date towards Scarlets at Kings Park the place the Sharks will pair Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward in midfield.

Everitt stated Am ought to have left on the finish of final 12 months, however the Omicron Covid-19 variant bought in the best way of that transfer.

“He was always going to go. It was just unfortunate that we’ve got this run of home games and we’re sitting eighth on the log that he has to go,” Everitt stated.

“It’s a deal that we signed with him and we must honour that. There’s no hard feelings between the two of us.

“Him leaving for the quick stint in Japan was the small sacrifice that we made to have the ability to maintain him on the Sharks in the long run.”

The Scarlets may be without their Welsh international contingent campaigning in the Six Nations, but Louw and Ward aren’t a combination that would keep any team awake at night.

That’s the conundrum Am has left with the Sharks on his short-term exit that takes away his multi-skills, but Everitt has faith in his new combination.

“Lukhanyo’s absence has opened up the door for Jeremy at outdoors centre. He’s performed properly when he is performed for the Sharks,” Everitt said.

“He can have one other alternative and he and Marius have carried out admirably. It’s an important alternative for them to play URC collectively.”

A player the Sharks have missed, but will be pressed into service soon is Australian international Ben Tapuai.

Everitt acknowledged that Tapuai’s absence has been felt, but he will be back in the Currie Cup next week, from where he’ll press a case for the URC group.

“We have missed Ben’s expertise that he is dropped at the desk within the few video games that he is been with us,” Everitt said.

“He’s on his means again to full restoration and he is educated totally with the workforce this week and he’ll be in motion within the Currie Cup subsequent week.”