Sharks prop Du Toit on home URC playoffs: ‘Its value can’t be underestimated’ | Sport

Sharks prop Thomas du Toit mentioned they’re intent on internet hosting a house United Rugby Championship quarter-final.

The Sharks must beat Connacht on Saturday and Ulster on 20 May for the house quarter-final to occur.

The Sharks have been horrible within the quarter-finals after they performed in Super Rugby.

Sharks tight-head prop and captain Thomas du Toit made it clear their precedence is internet hosting a United Rugby Championship quarter-final and never simply making up the playoff numbers.

The Sharks could also be internet hosting Connacht, who’re out of the playoff race, on Saturday however nonetheless should take care of Irish obstacles.

The Sharks have been made to sweat by a weakened Leinster aspect on the weekend and their final group fixture is a tough journey to Belfast to face Ulster.

With 51 factors from their 16 matches, the Sharks are safely perched in fourth place and a win towards Connacht will put Ulster, who’re away to Edinburgh, beneath stress to maintain up with them.

They will likely be aware of the truth that through the Super Rugby years playoffs is one thing the Sharks weren’t that good at .

When quarter-finals have been launched within the 2016 Super Rugby version, the Sharks not solely performed all of these video games on the street however tended to get hammered.

In 2016, they have been carted 41-0 by the Hurricanes and misplaced controversially 23-21 to the Lions in Johannesburg the next 12 months.

The 2018 and 2019 quarter-finals noticed the Sharks fall to heavy defeats to the Crusaders (40-10) and the Brumbies (38-13) in Christchurch and Canberra, respectively.

“We’re not aiming to be in the top eight, we’re looking for a home quarter-final,” Du Toit mentioned. “We’ll treat each game as if it’s our last game and the only opportunity we’re going to get, so the focus on the games is massive.

“We’re treating every sport like a remaining and the worth of a house quarter-final cannot be underestimated. We’re enjoying for that.”

That the South African side has fought its way back into playoff contention has been a heart-warming aspect for Du Toit.

The SA sides were not only getting the wrong end of refereeing decisions but also of results as they battled to get to grips with playing in Europe.

“We all felt like we obtained a punch within the face when the event began and we did not actually know what to anticipate,” Du Toit said.

“Now that we have sussed issues out, we really feel like we have turned the tide, we’re sticking to our guys and the issues we do effectively as South Africans. They should take care of that now.”

Connacht has generally been the weaker of the four Irish provinces, but they’ve beaten all three of the South African teams.

Having seen off the Stormers and the Bulls at home, they smartly beat the Lions at Ellis Park to get a three from three starts.

This makes them a dangerous customer for the Sharks, who have a propensity of losing games they’re expected to win.

Du Toit said Connacht are different from the main Irish sides with their freer playing styles and their physicality.

“Munster, Leinster, and Ulster have related attacking and defensive patterns, whereas Connacht performs a freer model of rugby,” Du Toit said.

“The different three have extra construction, however Connacht is the extra bodily aspect, if not probably the most bodily sides within the competitors.

“It’s a big challenge for us and Connacht is well prepared and well trained.”