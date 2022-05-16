Sharks secure contract extensions with promising quartet | Sport

The Sharks have prolonged the providers of lock duo Reniel Hugo and Emile van Heerden, together with prop Dian Bleuler and fullback Anthony Volmink.

Hugo and Van Heerden have prolonged their stays in Durban till 2025, whereas Bleuler and Volmink each re-signed till 2024.

Hugo, 31, joined the Sharks from the Cheetahs in 2021. He is a flexible participant who can even slot in at flank.

Van Heerden, 21, is a former junior Springbok and has been on the Sharks’ books since 2020.

Bleuler, 22, joined the Sharks from Western Province in 2021.

Volmink, 32, who can even play wing, joined from the Cheetahs in 2020. He beforehand represented Griquas, Southern Kings, Lions and Boland.

The Sharks just lately signed Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg from English membership Sale Sharks, in addition to Lions duo Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie.

Maties Varsity Cup star Nevaldo Fleurs has already made his debut within the Currie Cup, whereas Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will arrive from Toulon in July.