Sharks shake off first-half flutters to see off strong Connacht challenge | Sport

With their 41-21 win towards Connacht at Kings Park on Saturday, the Sharks moved themselves into third on the United Rugby Championship log, however they did it the arduous means.

The finish end result appears snug with 5 tries to 2 because the hosts saved the sport guests scoreless within the second stanza, however some tender moments from Sean Everitt’s aspect one way or the other allowed the boys in inexperienced to take a 21-10 half-time.

The Sharks although, understanding what dropping the sport will imply after Munster collected most factors at house towards Cardiff on Friday, pulled themselves collectively to maintain the dream of a house quarterfinal alive.

AS IT HAPPENED| United Rugby Championship: Sharks v Connacht

Their 4 second-half tries meant the Sharks moved to 56 factors, degree with Munster, however the Irish aspect being forward on factors distinction.

Where the Sharks had been sloppy within the first half, Connacht had been sharp with two tries via Gavin Thornberry and Caolin Blade, with Conor Fitzgerald’s boot guaranteeing the Sharks’ transgressions had been punished from a three-point perspective.

With the primary of Gerbrandt Grobler’s tries and Curwin Bosch’s boot to indicate for his or her messy endeavour, the Sharks jacked their act up, particularly properly from a defensive perspective.

Tries from Marius Louw (Forty fifth-minute), Bongi Mbonambi (Forty ninth-minute), Grobler (54th-minute) and the hard-working Le Roux Roets within the 77th-minute ensured their arduous work wasn’t wasted.

The Sharks’ forwards had been key to this revival as they saved the ball shut and performed way more instantly. In inflicting Connacht’s first defeat towards a South African this season, the Sharks ensured their journey to Belfast to face Ulster in two weeks time can be one the place they’ll and can decide their very own playoff destiny.

Scorers:

Sharks: (10) 41

Tries: Gerbrandt Grobler (2), Bongi Mbonambi, Marius Louw, Le Roux Roets:

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (5)

Penalties: Bosch (2)

Connacht: (21) 21

Tries: Gavin Thornberry, Caolin Blade

Conversion: Conor Fitzgerald

Penalties: Fitzgerald (3)