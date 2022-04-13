Sharvari Wagh amps up the sexiness factor in champagne colour backless slip dress : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actor Sharvari Wagh is a budding next-gen trendsetter in Bollywood, as seen by her Instagram account. Since her big-screen debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2, the actress has dabbled with a wide range of seems, from monochrome items to embroidered conventional costumes to flirtatious little clothes. The finish impact by no means fails to take her followers’ breath away. Sharvari’s scorching and interesting photo-shoots have wooed our hearts on a number of events, and the newest one is not any exception.

Sharvari Wagh amps up the sexiness think about champagne color backless slip costume

Sharvari took to Instagram to share some sensual images from her newest photograph shoot. She wore a brief champagne satin costume with spaghetti straps, a cowl neck, an empire waistline, a sheath hem, and an open again. She was oozing all of the hotness with contoured cheeks, she selected pink lip shade, dewy base make-up, refined eye shadow, and heavy mascara on the lashes. Sharvari captioned her put up as “Fluent in satin”. Alia Al Rufai styled her for the photo-shoot.

On the work entrance, Sharvari Wagh will subsequent star in Maharaja, which will even mark the Bollywood debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. She has additionally been forged alongside Ishaan Khatter in Dharma Productions’ musical love story.

SUMMARY OF LOOK DETAILS:

ACTOR: Sharvari Wagh

STYLIST: Alia Al Rufai

MAKE-UP: Daniel Bauer

Also Read: Sharvari Wagh hops onto the brown trend in the brightest way possible

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.