Shashi Tharoor acted in films as a child actor? Here’s what the MP tweeted

April Fools’ Day is well known on the primary of April with numerous people making an attempt to prank one another however just some are capable of pull it off. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and movie author Vaibhav Vishal are positively on the listing of those that aced the sport of pranking. They pulled of an ideal joke by way of a Twitter dialog which will go away you chuckling.

It all began with a publish shared by Vishal by which he wrote how the MP acted as a toddler artist in a number of movies and at the moment he was referred to as Master Gyaan. “While @ShashiTharoor never was in Andaz Apna Apna, he did act in movies as a child star. His screen name was Master Gyaan, and he did 9 Hindi and Malayalam films. Attaching a still from Jailor with Geeta Bali,” he wrote. Then indicating that it’s a joke he additionally added, “Today was just the right day to revisit this picture. Go, Shashi!”.

Capturing the spirit of the joke and taking part in alongside, Tharoor additionally replied to the tweet. “And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan…,” he wrote.

Take a have a look at the posts:

The share quickly captured individuals’s consideration with many assuming that Tharoor truly labored in movies as a child. “Wow!! Just never knew this,” wrote a Twitter person. “Wow! But this movie should not be Jailor though because it was released in 1958 when @ShashiTharoor would have been way too young. Now I’ll spend the rest of the evening wondering from what movie this still is from,” shared one other.

The MP later shared one other publish to clear individuals’s confusion and reveal that it’s a prank. “For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It’s a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday’s date! #AprilFoolsDay,” he wrote.

What are your ideas on the humorous prank?