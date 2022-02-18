Shashi Tharoor can’t understand the ‘fuss’ over this particular Wordle puzzle

Wordle, a phrase recreation, is the most recent development that has taken over social media and maintaining folks busy. In case you might be but to do this puzzle, it’s all about guessing the five-letter phrase of the day inside six tries. Originally created by a software program engineer Josh Wardle, the recognition of the sport attracted the eye of the New York Times that lately bought it. However, for the reason that takeover, folks have taken to Twitter to specific their dissatisfaction over their beloved phrase recreation getting too troublesome. What added to this already current chatter is the reply to recreation quantity 242 which left many scratching their heads and complaining. Many Indians additionally jokingly took to Twitter to counsel that it’s one thing that solely Shashi Tharoor can resolve and now he did precisely that. Interestingly, he additionally shared a tweet sharing how he doesn’t perceive “What was the fuss about.”

Here’s how some tweeple reacted to the phrase:

NYT presents Wordle: The Shashi Tharoor version 😡

Today’s wordle was meant for Shashi Tharoor Ji. Will must take English grammar tuitions from him now that NYT has taken over Wordle. — Aparnna Hajirnis (@FuschiaScribe) February 15, 2022

How did Shashi Tharoor get roped into answering? It all began with a publish shared by journalist Barkha Dutt who wrote a witty tweet concerning the phrase of the day, ’caulk’, and tagged Tharoor. In reply, the MP shared a picture of the solved puzzle alongside together with his opinion on the entire thing.

Take a have a look at the tweets:

Dutt additionally shared a reply to his response. “Ok that is plain infuriating. Sigh for the rest of us who got the word by clever elimination but had never heard of it,” she wrote.

okay that’s plain infuriating :-))))) Sigh for the remainder of us who obtained the phrase by intelligent elimination however had by no means heard of it — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 17, 2022

Tharoor’s reply, until now, has obtained greater than 1,500 likes and counting. It additionally prompted folks to publish numerous reactions.

“So CAULK and BAULK are actual words,” joked a Twitter consumer. “I hope @ShashiTharoor never designs a Wordle … am never gonna get it right then,” shared one other. “I sometimes wonder if he is the man behind Oxford Dictionary we referred to as kids,” posted a 3rd.

In case you’re questioning concerning the that means of the phrase ’caulk’, that is what Oxford Dictionaries says concerning the hardware-store staple – “a substance that keeps out water and is used in building work and repairs to fill holes and cracks.”

What are your ideas on Shashi Tharoor’s Wordle-related reply?