Shastri: ‘Pressures of captaincy’ may have cost Mayank Agarwal a spot in India’s squad

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes Punjab Kings ought to relieve Mayank Agarwal of the captaincy to be able to get the very best out of his batting abilities, very like how Chennai Super Kings did with Ravindra Jadeja.

Shastri stated the stress of captaincy affected Agarwal’s batting, and it may need even ended up costing him a spot within the India squads introduced on the final day of the league phases of the IPL, as a result of the selectors “judge on current form”. Agarwal managed to attain simply 196 runs at a mean of 16.33 and a strike price of 122.5 as Punjab Kings ended the season at sixth, having gained seven and misplaced seven matches.

“Mayank Agarwal is in the same boat as Ravindra Jadeja,” Shastri stated on ESPNcricinfo’s evaluation present T20 Time Out. “Guys who have never captained sides, you ask them to captain franchises. This is no disrespect to Mayank. Because I love the kid. I know how he plays his cricket, how determined he is. But it’s putting a guy who is very good at what he does in a wrong place. And it can have problems. Serious problems. Serious repercussions. It could have cost him his place in the Indian side. Test side, everything, because the selectors will judge on current form, they will judge on what they actually see.

“So it hurts me as a result of I understand how good a participant he’s. But clearly the pressures of captaincy will weigh on anyone’s thoughts. You noticed Jadeja turning out to be a unique cricketer. Mayank Agarwal turned out to be a unique cricketer. We understand how good they’re as particular person cricketers. In future this can be a robust message to the franchise to be very sensible about who you choose as captain.”

Should Kings follow Super Kings’ lead then?

“It’s Punjab’s headache,” Shastri said. “Punjab ought to. I imply to get the very best out of Agarwal. Fabulous participant. But if you happen to put that type of stress on him, then you’ll be able to see. I do not need to go into particulars however you’ll be able to see that it’s affecting him.”

Agarwal dropped down the order midway to make way for Jonny Bairstow after his initial struggle at the top of the order. His move down the order allowed Bairstow to play more freely but the middle order remained a challenge for Kings as Agarwal couldn’t create much impact there.

Daniel Vettori, himself a former coach in the IPL and a current one in other leagues, said Agarwal’s role as captain would be the most important part of whatever review Kings undertake.

“You have to take a look at the choices at the beginning,” Vettori said. “Because the dialog round Rishabh Pant final night time, you see that a few of the Delhi administration kind of got here out moderately vital of his captaincy. So what are the choices? That’s all the time the place to begin round making these selections.

“I think it will be one of the top reviewed topics they will have. Not necessarily whether Mayank was a good captain but whether his leadership has affected his batting. Because what you want from players is primarily their first skill. And so if Mayank produces [runs] as a batsman, potentially his leadership is better. But why put all that pressure on him?”

On his half, Agarwal sounded happy with the model of cricket his facet performed although they could not make it to the playoffs. “

There are numerous positives for us,” Agarwal instructed Star Sports. “The way [Liam] Livinsgtone [whom Shastri called the best overseas player of this IPL] has batted, the brand of cricket we have played, Shikhar [Dhawan] has been consistent, Arsh [Arshdeep Singh] has really put his hand up, Jonny [Bairstow] when he has opened the batting has been phenomenal, Harpreet [Brar] has come off well. We have a lot of players who have really stepped up and done well.

“Obviously with the aggressive model of cricket we play, there are going to be occasions when it’s not going to return off and it will look dangerous. Understanding that and nonetheless to do it has been the factor for us. And if we are able to play the type of cricket on this recreation, we will certainly actually do properly subsequent season.