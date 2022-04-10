Cricket
Shastri: With du Plessis as captain, ‘things could have been different’ for Super Kings
Super Kings are being led by Jadeja after Dhoni, who had captained them because the begin of the IPL in 2008, bar the 2 seasons when the workforce was suspended, stepped away from the role two days earlier than the beginning of the 2022 version. Jadeja was given the job although he got here into it with little management expertise – his solely previous gig as captain at a consultant stage was with the India Under-19 workforce, for some time, in 2007. One of the premier all-format allrounders on this planet, Jadeja has since had 4 outcomes go towards him, leaving the four-time – and defending – IPL champions in an uphill battle to make the playoffs.