Shaun White finishes fourth in men’s halfpipe, wrapping up storied Olympic career

BEIJING — A fourth gold medal eluded Olympic champion snowboarder Shaun White in his final exhibiting on the halfpipe on the Beijing Winter Games. The five-time Olympian completed fourth — lacking the rostrum by 2.25 factors.

Japan’s Ayumu Hirano impressed along with his ultimate run that pushed him to the highest of the leaderboard with 96 factors. Coming in second was Australia’s Scotty James with 92.5 factors after a high-flying second run, adopted by Switzerland’s Jan Scherrer with 87.25 factors.

Friday’s occasion was White’s final competitors as knowledgeable snowboarder.

“A lot of emotions are hitting me right now, the cheering from the crowd, some kind words from my fellow competitors at the bottom, I’m so happy,” White stated crying. “Snowboarding, thank you. It’s been the love of my life.”

Despite not medaling, White, 35, confirmed he is nonetheless capable of deal with the halfpipe higher than a few of his youthful rivals. His second, finest run introduced him 85 factors. But a wipeout in his ultimate go on the course meant he could not beat his finest rating of the day.

He stated he was nonetheless pleased with the place he completed.

“I would have loved to walk out there with everyone, for one last time but you can’t always get what you want, you get what you need,” he stated.

An emotional White, eliminated his helmet and waved to the gang as he left the course, bowing his head to very large applause. He had tears in his eyes as he waited for his rating.

He leaves the game as nonetheless the primary, and solely, snowboarder to win three Olympic gold medals. He can also be the oldest-ever halfpipe rider to characterize the U.S.

White stated he’s leaving Beijing trying to the longer term.

“The future for me is so exciting, there’s so much I want to do in my life,” White stated. “So much to do, so much to live for, this is just the beginning for me.”