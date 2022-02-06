Shavkat Mirziyoyev meets with China’s Xi Jinping

On February 5, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping in Beijing, Trend stories citing Kun.uz.

As the press service of the top of state reported, the official assembly of the leaders came about within the National People’s Congress. An intensive trade of views came about on topical problems with additional strengthening the Uzbek-Chinese relations of friendship and complete strategic partnership, increasing multifaceted cooperation between the nations.

“During the assembly, the significance of the full-scale implementation of the 5-year program of trade-economic and funding cooperation, signed throughout this go to, was famous. Particular consideration was paid to the adoption of joint measures to realize a balanced commerce turnover, the resumption of fruitful interregional exchanges and the event of environment friendly transport corridors.

An settlement was reached on the implementation of joint actions to check and implement Chinese expertise within the combat in opposition to poverty and combating corruption. Wide alternatives had been famous for increasing this system of cooperation within the subject of healthcare, conventional medication, tourism, schooling, tradition and artwork.

It was agreed to carry common conferences of the joint intergovernmental committee and related subcommittees to be able to promote vital financial and humanitarian initiatives. Issues of the worldwide and regional agenda had been additionally thought of, together with the promotion of the early institution of amity and the financial restoration of Afghanistan.