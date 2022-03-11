She left Ukraine for a business trip. Her family are still trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol

But the temporary journey changed into a nightmare.

“When I came (back) to my city (it) was already blocked with Russian troops,” Karaulan, 38, mentioned. “And now I cannot go back, because it’s impossible.”

All her household and buddies are trapped in her residence metropolis of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, together with her husband Evgeny, 10-year-old daughter Yasia, and her mom.

They are sheltering in a basement which is defending round 4,000 individuals from Russian bombs, which proceed to fall two weeks for the reason that invasion started.

At least 1,300 civilians have been killed, in keeping with two officers in Mariupol, and almost half one million persons are trapped within the metropolis, the place a humanitarian disaster is unfolding.

“They cannot go out because of strong shelling most of the time,” mentioned Karaulan, who’s now in Zaporizhzhia, a metropolis round 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Mariupol.

On Wednesday, a Russian bomb hit a maternity and children’s hospital , killing three individuals together with a baby, injuring 14 others, and leaving a large crater within the earth.

The assault got here regardless of Russia agreeing to a brief ceasefire to permit evacuations. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to as the assault “beyond atrocity” and a “war crime.”

“I (still) cannot believe that this can happen,” Karaulan mentioned. “It’s very hard to believe.”

Karaulan, who speaks English, Russian and Ukrainian, had misplaced all contact along with her household for the previous eight days. But she lastly acquired the decision she’d been ready for on Wednesday.

“My husband called me and he said they are alive,” Karaulan mentioned, breaking down in tears. “My daughter told me she loves me.”

“She’s doing like all of the children (now), with almost no food, no water, no electricity,” she mentioned. “It was -5 C this night (and) they have no heat in the city.”

The solely consuming water accessible is soiled, and it’s making all of them sick, she added.

Karaulan’s 65-year-old mom is a pediatrician. “She told me that there are doctors there but they cannot help much because they have no medicine,” she mentioned, with pharmacies and retailers empty.

No garments

Karaulan is volunteering at a makeshift refugee heart within the native circus, a spaceship-shaped constructing which earlier than the conflict used to carry fashionable kids’s reveals that includes monkeys, horses and unique goats.

Now, the central theater space is crammed with mattresses and blankets, and the doorway space is piled with winter garments, sneakers and meals provides donated by native residents.

“I feel sorry for these people, especially the children,” mentioned Irina Belich, a 65-year-old Ukrainian Red Cross volunteer.

“Some children had no clothes, they only had a blanket wrapped around them as they ran away so fast.”

Belich says her complete household is now volunteering on the heart, which is designed to quickly home refugees arriving within the metropolis after the 7 p.m. curfew.

Every day Karaulan waits there, hoping {that a} convoy along with her household will make it out of Mariupol.

“(I’m) just waiting for my family to be together,” she mentioned. “For them to be able to come here or for me to have some chance to come to Mariupol.”

But the convoy by no means comes.

‘We must eat and relaxation’

Other makes an attempt at evacuating refugees had been extra profitable on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s president mentioned hundreds of individuals had made it to security, together with convoys from the city of Sumy within the northeast and from the capital Kyiv.

Women and youngsters additionally escaped from the town of Enerhodar, after being trapped within the shadow of the nuclear energy plant which was seized by Russian troops final week.

“The shops are empty, there is nothing there,” mentioned one feminine refugee from Enerhodar, who did not present a reputation. “Not enough medical supplies. We’re tired, we need to eat and rest.”

In a convoy of 14 buses and dozens of personal automobiles, the refugees traveled for round seven hours to achieve Zaporizhzhia. It’s a distance of roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles), which ought to take round 90 minutes. Russian troops blocked the convoy midway alongside the route and so they had been held there for greater than three hours. Eventually they had been allowed to cross.

Rolling slowly into the automotive park of the Epicentre grocery store in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday night, the faces peering by means of the bus home windows confirmed a mix of trauma, exhaustion and aid.

“(We’re in) safety,” mentioned 21-year-old Krystina Ponomaryova, after she was allowed off the bus, following doc checks by Ukrainian troopers and officers. “At least that makes me happy.”

“The most important thing is the safety of my child,” Ponomaryova added, as she hugged her two-year-old daughter Angelina.

Shivering in frigid temperatures of -5 levels Celsius plus added windchill, the households got scorching drinks and meals within the entrance space of the grocery store, earlier than being taken to separate buses or non-public automobiles to be transferred to lodging in native colleges and orphanages.

Although many of the arrivals had been shell-shocked and terrified — having left their husbands and male relations behind to remain to combat — they’re completely happy to be alive and out of hurt’s approach, no less than for now. And some remained defiant in opposition to the Russian menace.

“The victory will be ours,” one girl mentioned, as she boarded the bus to the shelter.

Some of the refugees mentioned they are going to attempt to hold shifting west to the town of Lviv, or out of Ukraine, becoming a member of the two.1 million refugees who’ve fled the nation for the reason that starting of the invasion.

The profitable arrival of the convoy offered some hope for Karaulan, who desperately awaits a reunion along with her husband and little one. But up to now there isn’t a signal of humanitarian entry being allowed into Mariupol.

“Every time they try to do it, there is no corridor, because Russian troops (are) shelling,” she mentioned. “It’s impossible for buses to go and to evacuate people safely.”