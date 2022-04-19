She lost one son to violence. Now she’s fighting to keep her other two alive

In Latasha Bracks’ Watts lounge, a cluttered shrine to her three sons and three daughters sits atop a waist-high pedestal close to the entrance window.

There are framed photographs of their smiling faces and artifacts from their lives, together with her 18-year-old son Pierre Monroe’s highschool diploma and basketball trophies.

Rising above the keepsakes is a gleaming silver-and-blue urn, formed like an oversize egg in an egg cup.

“That’s my baby,” Bracks stated one winter afternoon, gesturing towards the metallic vessel. “His ashes are in there.”

Tashon Logan, her eldest son, was shot to death at age 19 on March 31, 2019 — lower than 4 hours earlier than rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in entrance of his South Los Angeles retailer.

She isn’t the primary mom to bear the burden of elevating youngsters in a tricky neighborhood with extra gangs and weapons than alternative. But hers is an unusual frequent story, one in every of atonement and second possibilities.

Bracks is a 47-year-old single mom and recovering addict who lived for 2 years in a rescue mission and a string of flophouses earlier than discovering a steady dwelling to boost her household. She misplaced one son and nearly misplaced one other.

And as she works by way of the grief and ache of Logan’s slaying, she is newly centered.

On bettering herself and her neighborhood.

On her two remaining sons — Monroe, who’s only a yr shy of the age his older brother was when he was killed, and 13-year-old Lance Gardner.

On the job of maintaining them alive.

“I keep them out of trouble,” Bracks stated. “That’s what I do.”

::

In entrance of Bracks’ tan stucco duplex, a tall black fence retains her neighbor’s two massive canine within the yard the place they stand guard. She’s been robbed not removed from her dwelling. Last yr alone, three individuals had been killed inside three blocks of the place she and her household dwell.

Watts is notorious for six days of rioting in 1965 that left 34 individuals useless and destroyed a whole lot of buildings. The neighborhood endured excessive charges of violence through the Nineteen Eighties and ’90s.

Pierre Monroe, proper, prepares to iron a picture onto a T-shirt on the Watts Happening Cultural Center on March 12. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the variety of homicides in L.A. has risen sharply. Twenty-five individuals had been killed in Watts’ 2.12 sq. miles final yr, up from 4 in 2018.

Bracks was born and raised in Compton, which butts up in opposition to Watts. The slice of Los Angeles County she has known as dwelling could be a tough place to develop up and have a household.

Before she moved to Watts, throughout her lowest years of drug use and homelessness, she would purchase and resell lighters, condoms, sodas, meals and different items, managing to scrape collectively sufficient cash and join with sufficient providers to keep away from sleeping on the road.

She was charged a number of instances with drug-related crimes and sentenced in 2008 to what she has resolved to be her closing stint in a county jail. She was pregnant with Lance on the time; Logan was simply 8. A yr later, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority helped put her within the Watts dwelling.

Bracks has bother speaking about her late son’s childhood. Her feelings are nonetheless too uncooked, she stated. So it’s unclear who cared for Logan and her different youngsters whereas she was locked up or homeless.

But now she’s attempting to make up for previous errors.

She stated she hasn’t used crack in 14 years or PCP in 26. She doesn’t have a job, however makes ends meet through authorities help and promoting T-shirts and sneakers at an area swap meet.

Latasha Bracks, middle, sings in a jam session on the Watts Happening Cultural Center final month. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

She buys child components and diapers for struggling younger moms in Watts. And she helps homeless individuals on skid row, drawing on her private experiences.

“God took everything away from me when I was hanging out with the gangbangers and thugs downtown. And he took me away from there, and my life is better now,” she stated.

“It feels so good to be clean and helping your family like you’re supposed to.”

::

Bracks started to show her life round earlier than Logan began center college. Yet not lengthy after he entered highschool, she says, she was preventing to maintain him off the streets she had left behind a couple of years earlier.

Logan was all the time a troublemaker, she stated, however he had an excellent coronary heart. Once, when he was about 12, Bracks couldn’t discover some money she had left round the home. Logan admitted he’d taken the payments to purchase her a Valentine’s Day reward. He didn’t come up with the money for of his personal.

“I couldn’t even get mad at him. I just said, ‘Give me a hug.’ That’s a perfect illustration of good and bad,” she stated as she stood close to his urn. “He was a sweet kid, but he was bad as hell.”

A number of years later, the unhealthy started to outpace the great, Bracks stated. Logan linked up with an area gang and was concerned in altercations with rivals.

Bracks didn’t wish to say what gang Logan ran with, however the a part of Watts the place she raised him starting in late elementary college is Grape Street Crips turf.

On a latest stroll by way of her neighborhood, tags namechecking the Crips set had been seen alongside a number of blocks — drawn on an influence field, sprayed on a cinderblock wall, dripped onto a corrugated metallic barrier in a litter-strewn, bougainvillea-lined alleyway.

“He started talking about gangs a lot,” Bracks stated. “And I told him, ‘That ain’t you, you need to stop. You can’t be doing this, baby. You can’t do this.’”

Her protests went unheeded.

“He was a sweet kid,” Latasha Bracks stated of her late son, “but he was bad as hell.” (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

After Logan was kicked out of a number of excessive colleges, Bracks helped him enroll in a job corps program in Downtown Los Angeles. He was 17. Eventually, he was kicked out of that program too.

Logan knew his mom wouldn’t let him dwell underneath her roof if he was getting in bother, so he floated from place to put in L.A. for months. Then, late in 2018, he took up with a younger lady and ended up in Las Vegas.

Bracks’ description of her son’s final moments echoes the police narrative.

The younger lady “took my baby on the other side of town and got out of the car and the other guy walked up,” Bracks recounted. “And he blew my baby’s brains out. … My baby didn’t have a chance.”

Logan’s title wasn’t added to the listing of murder victims in Los Angeles in 2019, greater than half of whom died in gang-related incidents, according to the LAPD.

But Bracks nonetheless attracts a direct line between Logan’s L.A. life and his violent loss of life.

::

At the far finish of Bracks’ cracked driveway, a California fan palm towers over a worn, free-standing basketball hoop. The crumbling skateboard Logan rode from the age of 11 sits close by.

Just past the palm’s thatched trunk, airbrushed on the door of the storage, is a full-color portrait Bracks commissioned of her fallen son. He wears a purple baseball cap and gold chain and friends by way of blue-rimmed glasses on the dwelling he left behind.

One latest chilly Saturday afternoon, Monroe sat at a plastic desk within the yard. He scrolled by way of his telephone, barely an arm’s size from the mural of his older brother.

Monroe stands about 5-foot-3 and has a decent clutch of black curls. He performed small ahead for his highschool’s basketball staff, and his YouTube web page options movies of him draining shot after shot in an indoor gymnasium.

He makes $15 an hour at a coronavirus testing website on the historic Watts Happening Cultural Center. Bracks acquired him the job. He performs basketball within the middle’s recreation space and participates in a portray program. He spent hours one latest Saturday, as he typically does, within the middle’s screen-printing studio, adorning T-shirts with photos of Hussle and Kobe Bryant, the late Lakers star.

Asked what he does to remain out of the form of bother that acquired his older brother killed, Monroe stated his mom doesn’t enable him to do way more than spend time on the cultural middle, “go to work and stay in the house.”

Latasha Bracks on the Watts Happening Cultural Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

That’s simply advantageous with Monroe, for whom L.A. is an entire new world. In October, he noticed town — and his mom — for the primary time in additional than 15 years.

When Monroe was 2 years outdated, he went to stick with his father in Little Rock, Ark. One day, his father left him together with his aunt and took off in her automobile, Bracks stated.

After a number of days with out phrase from his father, little one protecting providers acquired concerned. Monroe was taken from his aunt’s dwelling and later adopted by a foster household in Arkansas. His beginning title was Jaden Williams, however his foster mom had it modified to Pierre Monroe. That stays his authorized title.

Monroe was separated from Bracks till he graduated from highschool final yr. He turned 18 in July, and by Halloween he was on a bus to L.A. The following month, she served him Thanksgiving dinner for the primary time since he was a toddler.

He’s a spitting picture of Logan, whom he final noticed when he was nonetheless in diapers. Monroe has the wide-eyed demeanor of the just-off-the-Greyhound transplant from the South that he’s, replete with “yes sirs” and “no ma’ams.”

He has no reminiscence of Logan. But the portray on the storage door reminds him every single day of what may very well be in retailer for him and his youthful brother Lance if the streets draw them in.

“I don’t want to gangbang. It’s not the life I want to live,” Monroe stated. “I try to avoid it. I don’t want my brother doing that. So I’m a positive role model.”

::

Latasha Bracks volunteers close to the Fred Jordan Missions final month on skid row. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Just after 10 a.m. on March 19, Lou Hollingsworth backed a black bus alongside the curb outdoors the Fred Jordan Missions constructing in Skid Row. A decal on the water-streaked car’s aspect bore the title of his Watts-based group, Homeless Free America.

Several minutes later, Bracks arrived in a white sedan. She and Hollingsworth had been amongst a gaggle of volunteers distributing McDonald’s breakfast platters and bagged egg sandwich meals to the primary 150 individuals who queued up on the sidewalk.

Bracks staffed a black plastic folding desk piled with bottles of water.

“You have a choice: breakfast plate or sandwich. Grab a water too. Come on baby, move it through,” she stated, because the crush of hungry individuals wound previous. A squabble broke out between two males over their place in line. “Come on,” she admonished. “We’re gonna be positive today.”

Pushing procuring carts and walkers and carrying weathered duffels, overstuffed backpacks and grocery baggage, the gang moved swiftly by way of the road, exhausting the provision of meals in 13 minutes.

Hollingsworth, Homeless Free America’s founder, stated Bracks has been “a great help” to his group.

“She’s always there, always calling me — ‘Lou, do you need me for anything? Whatever you need me to do.’ Johnny on the spot,” he stated. “She’s just a beautiful human being.”

Latasha Bracks on the Watts Happening Cultural Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

She didn’t have to fret about Monroe that day. Bracks knew he was protected again in Watts, serving to take a look at individuals for the coronavirus.

“I’m not fittin’ to lose another child. I’m glad that he don’t wanna gangbang, and that my other baby don’t wanna gangbang,” she stated. “It’s like, ‘No Mama, no.’

“I’m like, ‘Thank God.’”