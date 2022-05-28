She Lost the GA Guv Race By 70 Points. She Still Won’t Concede.

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool

Far-right favourite Kandiss Taylor obtained simply 3.4 % of the vote in Georgia’s GOP major for governor on Tuesday, lower than one-twentieth of present Gov. Brian Kemp’s 73.7 % of the vote. But that isn’t stopping Taylor from refusing to concede and claiming the election was “rigged.”

Taylor, a Trump loyalist who campaigned with the slogan “Jesus Guns Babies” and promised to “stand up to the Luciferian Cabal,” merely believes it’s unattainable that she misplaced this spectacularly.

“We have a national data team working on the 2022 primary election fraud. More will be forthcoming,” Taylor marketing campaign spokesperson Christi Maude advised The Daily Beast. “Dr. Kandiss Taylor does not concede.”

“Given that my vote total currently lags my number of volunteers by nearly 20,000, I do not trust these election results and neither should any supporter of either of my opponents or candidates in any other races,” Taylor additional wrote in a press launch. “It is my opinion that our elections in Georgia have become a travesty spearheaded by the corrupt, organized, willful assault that Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Attorney General Chris Carr, and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams have inflicted on our election process.”

Brian Kemp Crushes Trump’s Dreams in Georgia One More Time

Taylor went on to jot down that she does “not concede.” And that’s as a result of she doesn’t appear to imagine the election was respectable. “I know a rigged election when I see one, and this bears all the marks,” learn a message that Taylor reposted on Telegram.

Of course, Kemp doesn’t want Taylor to concede to take the GOP nomination for governor.

But with Kemp taking dwelling sufficient of the vote to keep away from a run-off—a humiliation to former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who took dwelling 21.8 % of the vote, and to former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Perdue—conservatives simply don’t seem prepared to simply accept the outcomes. And that refusal to simply accept the realities of a shedding election additional illustrates the course of the far-right and Trump Republicans: They’re reluctant to belief something that doesn’t go their approach.

Story continues

“After seeing the energy and enthusiasm first-hand in Georgia for Kandiss Taylor, the numbers obviously do not add up,” casual Taylor marketing campaign adviser and failed Republican Senate candidate Lauren Witzke advised The Daily Beast on Friday. “Taylor’s number of volunteers alone surpassed the number of votes received.”

“Kandiss Taylor has reviewed and approved this quote,” Witzke added.

Taylor didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for touch upon Friday.

Elsewhere, Taylor allies—like Jan sixth organizer Ali Alexander and far-right radio host Stew Peters—shared allegations of a “rigged” major election.

Lin Wood Sours Hard on Pal Mike Lindell as Election Audit Falls Apart

MyPillow CEO and 2020 election truther Mike Lindell additionally echoed claims of wrongdoing.

“Georgia was completely cheated,” mentioned Lindell, an early and fervent backer of Taylor within the major race.

“There is an algorithm in Georgia,” Lindell mentioned, earlier than claiming {that a} “big investigation” is underway into uncovering fraudulent exercise within the Republican major race.

“Brian Kemp, he did not get 70 some percent of the vote,” he added. “It’s all a big lie. It’s the big lie!”

Lindell, who served as a Taylor marketing campaign surrogate, stays steadfast in his perception that Trump received the 2020 election and the ex-president can nonetheless be re-installed as commander-and-chief.

“We need to get rid of the machines,” Lindell mentioned. “We don’t have elections in the United States anymore, they are called selections.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.