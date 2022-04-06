She Was Born With “Dropped Head Syndrome”. A Delhi Hospital Helped

The teen was operated on at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A 13-year-old affected by a uncommon muscular situation known as ‘dropped head syndrome’ along with her head bent at 90 levels, was efficiently operated on at a hospital within the nationwide capital which corrected her neck place.

An extraordinarily uncommon situation generally termed “dropped head syndrome” is a chin-on-chest deformity through which the pinnacle drops ahead on account of an absence of assist from the muscular tissues of the neck and will be attributable to quite a lot of neuromuscular or different issues.

The teen was operated on at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital within the nationwide capital.

The 13-year-old’s case had gotten sophisticated over time on account of undiagnosed, uncared for, progressive dislocation on the craniocervical junction aggravated by the cervical dystonia of her cerebral palsy.

While she was born with this dysfunction, her household reported that her situation had deteriorated prior to now few years- she would get breathless strolling quick distances, speech and listening to skills had gotten impaired.

She was admitted to the hospital, the place medical doctors instantly beneficial medical intervention first within the type of a halo-gravity remedy adopted by a surgical process.

“The whole surgery was high risk due to multiple and complex pathology in this child with undiagnosed cerebral palsy, undiagnosed craniocervical dislocation, severe spinal cord compression, cervical myelopathy, respiratory impairment, fragile skin, poor nutrition etc. On admission, we first put her on halo-gravity therapy before directly doing the surgery. This therapy was essential because the deformity had been fixed for 12 years and we wanted to first do a gradual supervised stretching,” stated Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan, Senior Consultant Orthopedics, Spine Surgery and Joint Replacement, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

He additional added, “This was mandatory because the dislocation had caused severe spinal cord compression, cervical myelopathy and syrinx in the cervico-medullary spinal cord and a direct surgery would have posed risk to life. Once the body responded to this procedure positively we did a 6-hour surgery (craniocervical surgery) to bring the left side dropped head up to the centre position over the body, fix the corrected head/neck/trunk position in place with instrumentation and bony fusion.”