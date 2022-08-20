‘She was over legal alcohol limit’ – Joburg woman arrested after crashing into JMPD vehicle | News24

A lady has been arrested after she crashed right into a parked JMPD car.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested a lady on Friday after she crashed right into a parked car whereas an officer was conducting static patrols on the N1 north on the New Road off-ramp in Midrand.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the officers observed the lady driving a maroon Mazda hatchback was inebriated and she or he was instantly breathalysed.

1x motorists arrested by #JMPD Freeway officers for DUI & Reck & Neg Driving on the N1 N & New Rd, Midrand, that is after she crashed right into a patrol car. Her breathalyser studying was 0.94mg/l which is over the authorized restrict of 0.24mg/l.?DONT DRINK & DRIVE?#JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/kWq25ESvtH — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) August 20, 2022

“Her breathalyser reading was 0.94mg/l, which is over the legal limit of 0.24mg/l. She was arrested and detained at Midrand police station on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving,” said Fihla.

It’s understood the officer who was in the parked vehicle during the accident sustained slight injuries after bumping his head on the roof of the vehicle and was taken to Milpark Hospital. He was discharged later that day after observation.

“Driving inebriated is among the greatest threats to street security and it will increase the danger of inflicting a critical or deadly accident. We urge motorists to not drive while intoxicated from alcohol or another intoxicating substance,” Fihla mentioned.