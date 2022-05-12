Shehnaaz Gill dances to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio in Instagram Reel

Shehnaaz Gill has turn out to be a family identify ever since she appeared on the fact present Bigg Boss. She is adored by tens of millions of followers all around the nation after her stint on the thirteenth season of the fact present. In her newest Instagram video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen dancing to the massively viral monitor Pasoori from Coke Studio. The music sung by Pakistani artistes Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has turn out to be actually widespread throughout borders as it’s got greater than 11 crore views on YouTube since being uploaded in February.

The music featured in Season 14 of Coke Studio. Shehnaaz Gill could be seen dancing to the viral hit carrying a crimson kurti and palazzo. Posted two hours in the past, the video has received over 1.7 million views up to now. “Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video under:

“So gorgeous Shehnaaz,” commented an Instagram consumer. “You’re re the most beautiful,” wrote one other. “Gorgeous beauty,” mentioned a 3rd together with coronary heart emojis.

Shehnaaz was final seen reverse Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. As per reviews, she is going to now be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

