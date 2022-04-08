Shehnaaz Gill sings and performs Punjabi folk dance giddha with family. Watch

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill not too long ago shared a video to present folks a glimpse of her having enjoyable along with her household. Taking to Instagram, she shared the clip that showcases her singing and performing Punjabi folks dance giddha. There is an opportunity that the video posted by her could immediate you to shake a leg too.

While posting the video, Gill simply used a number of key phrases as caption. They are #household, #shehnaazgill, and #boliyan. The video opens to point out the actor wearing a purple salwar swimsuit. She is seen standing in the midst of a circle fashioned by members of her household, particularly aged girls. Throughout the video, the actor and her relations are seen singing and doing giddha whereas portraying stunning smiles.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted lower than an hour in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than lakh views and the numbers are shortly rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous feedback. A couple of additionally wrote how her abilities left them impressed. Some showcased their reactions by way of emoticons – the center and the fireplace emojis.

“Woowwww,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Amazing,” posted one other. “Beautiful,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video posted by Shehnaaz Gill?