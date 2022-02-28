Shehnaaz Gill’s childhood picture with her family goes viral, fans can’t get over her cuteness

Image Source : TWITTER/@SUPREET_99 Shehnaaz Gill’s childhood image

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame throughout her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is as soon as once more successful hearts. She might not have been energetic on social media however her followers are filling in for her absence. One of her childhood pictures has now gone viral on the web and it is awwdorable. The Punjabi actress regarded cute as a button as she sat on her father’s lap in a turtleneck blue sweater and denim. Sporting brief hair, Shehnaaz is flashing her million-dollar smile. On the opposite hand, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz Badesha is seen seated on his mom’s lap as all of them pose for an ideal household {photograph}.

As quickly because the photograph went viral, Shehnaaz’s followers bombarded social media with love and compliments for the actress. A consumer wrote, “On The Journey From “Poore Punjab Ki Naaz” To #AsianBeautyShehnaaz ..This Girl Won Nation’s Heart! #SHEHNAAZGILL – A Brand For A Reason!”

Every time Shehnaaz makes any look, her followers go gaga. Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill handled her followers and followers with a contented video of herself from her outing at a seashore. Sharing the video she wrote within the caption, “Wish I could fly away too.” The small clip is certain to go away you smiling as she is seen working on the seashore, making pigeons perching on the seashore, fly.

Shehnaaz Gill’s cuteness does not finish right here! The actress not too long ago collaborated with Shilpa Shetty Kundra to deal with followers to a enjoyable video. The two recreated the music video ‘Boring Day’, which initially featured Shehnaaz and content material creator-composer Yashraj Mukhate. Shilpa shared the video with a caption, “Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better.”

On the skilled entrance, Shehnaaz was final seen within the movie ‘Honsla Rakh’ that even featured Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The movie was appreciated by the viewers and went on to interrupt many data.