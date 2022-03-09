Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from war-hit Ukraine

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday thanked her Indian counterpart for evacuating 9 residents of her nation from war-torn Ukraine.

India has rescued stranded residents, largely college students, of a number of different nations, together with Pakistan, Nepal and Tunisia, below its evacuation mission, titled ‘Operation Ganga’ ever since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks in the past.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine below ‘Operation Ganga’. Nepalese, Tunisian college students have been additionally rescued below this operation: Government sources (file images) pic.twitter.com/lXcMt8zu4A — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

Earlier within the day, information company ANI shared a video of a scholar of Pakistan who thanked the Indian authorities for evacuating her from the strife-torn nation.

Live updates on Ukraine-Russia conflict

ANI, quoting sources, stated the lady, Asma Shafique, was rescued by the Indian authorities and was presently on her strategy to western Ukraine. She shall be reunited together with her household quickly, the sources added.

In the video, the lady is heard expressing her gratitude in the direction of the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Modi for his or her help.

Also learn | 600 Indian nationals have left Ukraine’s north-eastern metropolis Sumy

“I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy,” she stated.

#WATCH | Pakistan’s Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her. Shas been rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western #Ukraine for additional evacuation overseas. She shall be reunited together with her household quickly:Sources pic.twitter.com/9hiBWGKvNp — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

A day in the past, the ministry of exterior affairs (MEA) stated it had evacuated all Indian college students from Ukraine’s Sumy, whichhas confronted huge bombardment by Russian forces.

With this, about 18,000 Indians, apart from some residents from different nations, have been introduced again on particular flights because the evacuation operation started late final month.

Modi has held a number of rounds of high-level talks with senior ministers and officers concerning the evacuation of India nationals. He has additionally spoken to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin concerning the identical, whereas reiterating the plea for finish to battle and violence and return of dialogue.

The conflict entered day 14 on Wednesday having battered cities in Ukraine, leaving a number of useless and plenty of others injured, apart from prompting Europe’s worst refugee disaster since World War II