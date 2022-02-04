Shell and QatarEnergy strike oil off the coast of Namibia | Fin24

Light oil has been found offshore of Namibia, that nation’s nationwide oil firm has introduced.

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) on Friday stated it and its companions – Shell Namibia Upstream B.V and QatarEnergy – have found mild oil on the Graff-1 deep-water exploration properly positioned within the Orange Basin some 270km away from the diamond mining city of Oranjemund.

The city is on South Africa’s doorstep and positioned a mere 10 minutes’ drive away from the South African border.

The Graff-1 properly was drilled to a complete depth of 5 376m in water depths of roughly 2 000m.

The drilling operations commenced in early December 2021 and, based on the shareholders, had been safely accomplished in early February 2022.

The consortium companions comprise Shell Namibia Upstream, because the operator with 45% curiosity; QatarEnergy, with 45% curiosity; and Namcor, with a ten% curiosity

Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and CEO of QatarEnergy, stated: “We are encouraged by the Graff-1 well results, which enhance the potential of our exploration acreage in Namibia’s offshore … We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the government of Namibia on the next steps, following this discovery.”

Shell didn’t instantly reply to an e-mail question on Friday afternoon.

Namcor stated in depth laboratory analyses can be carried out in coming months to realize a greater understanding of the reservoir high quality and potential movement charges achievable.

“Whilst we can learn a great deal from the results of Graff-1, we anticipate that further exploration activity, including a second exploration well, will be required to determine the size and recoverable potential of the identified hydrocarbons,” Namcor stated.

To the West of Graff-1, in one other block, TotalEnergies has drilled the Venus-1 properly, and its first outcomes are imminent.