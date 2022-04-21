Shell in talks with Chinese firms to sell stake in Russian gas project

Energy large Shell is in talks with some Chinese corporations to promote its stake in a serious Russian gasoline mission amid sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The London-listed firm is in joint talks with Chinese state-run oil corporations CNOOC Ltd, CNPC and Sinopec over its 27.5 % holding within the Sakhalin-2 liquefied pure gasoline enterprise, the British newspaper stated.

Sakhalin-2 is managed and operated by Russian gasoline large Gazprom. Other stakeholders within the mission embody Japan’s Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp.

The discussions with the Chinese companies embody the potential sale of Shell’s stake to 1, two or all three of the businesses, the newspaper stated, including that Shell is to be open to potential consumers exterior China.

Shell declined to touch upon the report, whereas Sinopec, CNOOC and CNPC didn’t instantly reply to Reuters’ requests for remark.

Shell in February stated it could exit all its Russian operations, together with the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant, after sanctions tightened on Moscow.

The firm earlier this month stated it could write down as much as $5 billion following its choice to exit Russia.

