Shelling in Russia’s Bryansk region hits parts of oil terminal: Reports

Russian air defenses prevented a Ukrainian plane from getting into the Bryansk area on Saturday, Russian information shops reported citing the area’s governor, including that in consequence shelling hit elements of an oil terminal and adjoining territory.

“There are no victims,” RIA information company cited the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, as saying. He added {that a} logistics constructing on the terminal was broken.

