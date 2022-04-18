Shelling kills 18, injures scores in Kharkiv in past four days: Zelenskyy

Eighteen individuals have been killed and greater than 100 wounded in shelling previously 4 days within the northeast Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated late on Sunday.

On Sunday, 5 individuals have been killed and 20 have been injured when a missile and artillery hearth hit the town centre and the Saltivka suburb, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov stated earlier.

Reuters couldn’t independently confirm the variety of individuals killed.

Zelenskyy stated in his nightly tackle that Russia’s shelling on Kharkiv has been fixed.

“This is nothing but deliberate terror: mortars, artillery against ordinary residential quarters, against ordinary civilians,” Zelenskyy stated.

Synyehubov stated Ukraine’s armed forces had efficiently engaged in counter-attacks within the Kharkiv area, recapturing two villages totally and one other partially.

