PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Authorities have issued an alert asking these close to Pine Island to shelter in place.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office stated it was responding to a doable home dispute within the southeastern Pine Island space. The public is requested to remain away from the world.

Shelter in Place warning issued for Pine Island, MN space because of a “police event.” We are working to verify particulars. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/FuoIFFliK8 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) August 20, 2022

Police stated the suspect started to make threats of utilizing firearms towards members of legislation enforcement and stated they had been holding a hostage.

SWAT groups of Goodhue and Olmstead counties had been referred to as on-site and decided there aren’t any extra individuals in the home.

Law enforcement negotiators have been speaking with the person for six hours and proceed to take action into the night hours.

A shelter in place alert was meant to be despatched solely to these in shut proximity to the incident however was by chance despatched to all of Goodhue and Olmstead counties.

“Unfortunately, an emergency alert system went out to everybody in Olmsted and Goodhue county, and for that I am sorry,” stated Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly. “We do not have to shelter in place if you’re not in that four or five-block radius of the incident in Pine Island.”

Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.

This is a creating story. Check again with WCCO.com for extra.