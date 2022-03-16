Shenseea Turn Heads With London On Da Track At Album Release Party In Jamaica

Shenseea popped up at her album launch celebration in Kingston together with her rumored boyfriend, London On Da Track, by her aspect.

The Alpha singer appeared gorgeous as she made her approach into Romeich Entertainment headquarters in Kingston for the Jamaica leg of her album launch celebration sequence. So far, she has hosted events in New York and Miami over the weekend, pulling out celebrities like Busta Rhymes, BIA, Diddy, Ding Ding, Romeich Major, Mary J. Blige, Trina, and her supervisor SAL.

But tonight is the principle occasion in her native Kingston, as she seeks to solidify her dominance within the dancehall style proper now. Fans couldn’t assist however rapidly discover that London On Da Track was proper behind her strolling into the venue.

Last week, Shenseea informed The Breakfast Club that she and London work collectively properly, and there isn’t something extra to it.

“You know London is on my team right?” Shenseea said. “London is a cool dude to me, we’ve been working together, we’ve been making music and nobody and when I say nonody, I mean nobody knows who I’m dating publicly.”

Nevertheless, her Jamaica launch celebration noticed a bunch of native celebrities and politicians turning out, together with Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia’ Babsy’ Grange.

Shenseea’s album launch celebration in Miami seems to have been successful, similar to her venture, “Alpha.”

The launch celebration, which is the second of three being hosted by the artiste to rejoice her album debut, featured appearances from a number of Hip Hop and R&B stars and a few members of her Jamaican administration workforce.

The 25-year-old kicked off the celebration with a few of her closest associates and associates having fun with a lavish dinner. Her Jamaican producer Rvssian was posted to her Instagram story posing up with the remainder of the crew on the extravagant restaurant.

Taking to her Instagram web page, Shenseea shared footage of her banquet that includes singer Yung Bleu and Dreezy and members of her worldwide administration workforce, together with Wassim Sal Slaiby.

While the dinner gave the impression to be extra refined, the precise celebration held at Blackbird Ordinary in Miami appeared extraordinarily vibrant and electrifying as everybody gathered in celebration mode.

Contrasting the primary album launch celebration in New York, the place Shenseea wore an attractive blinged-out set revealing a lot of her physique, the “Trending Gyal” rocked a yellow two-piece cropped-blouse and pants and a visor hat.

Videos rising on social media present the artiste vibing round Diddy and Mary J Blige. At intervals, she sings to some of her songs on the album and may very well be seen rocking to different tracks blasted by system operators Chromatic Live, DJ Don Hot, and Silent Addy.

“Worth It” singer YK Osiris additionally “pulled up” to the placement, in line with Shenseea’s Instagram story, and Trina additionally made an look on the occasion.

See additionally

While the artiste might be nonetheless recovering from Sunday evening’s enjoyable, she took to social media on Monday (March 14) to let followers know that she nonetheless has some power left for the ultimate launch celebration to be held in Jamaica on Tuesday (March 15).

“Thank you to everyone who came out last night. JAMAICA I’m coming home for ours tomorrow,” she captioned a photograph exhibiting the lengthy strains to enter the membership for the earlier launch celebration.

Shenseea has been on a roll over the previous few weeks, as followers have been extremely anticipating the album’s arrival and weren’t upset when it dropped on March 11. Hours after its launch, the album hit Number 1 on the iTunes Reggae Albums chart.

The prime songs to chart embrace “Henkel Glue,” “Target,” and “Can’t Anymore.”