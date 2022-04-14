Shenseea & Tyga’s “Blessed” Certified Gold In Canada

Shenseea has added one other gold to her belt together with her 2019 document “Blessed,” that includes American rapper Tyga is now licensed gold in Canada.

On Tuesday, she confirmed that the track, which is her first collaboration after signing Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records, was licensed gold by Music Canada a day prior.

Shenseea shared a screenshot of the headline on her Instagram Stories however didn’t supply any remark.

“Blessed” was produced by Tarik ‘Rvssian‘ Johnston and writing credits go to Shenseea, Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, and Stephen’ Di Genius’ McGregor.

The track is presently on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at No. 6, however it had peaked at No. 2 on launch in 2019.

According to checks, “Blessed” was licensed gold after promoting 40,000 whole items, and the music video has 58 million views on YouTube.

In the meantime, the track continues to obtain heavy airplay, peaking at No. 33 on the Rhythmic Audience chart and No. 37 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart.

“Blessed” is the second gold certification Shenseea has obtained. On April 4, the track “Ok Ok Pt. 2” turned her first gold certification within the United States. The track is licensed platinum worldwide and is a remix by American rapper Kanye West which additionally featured Chicago drill rapper Rooga.

Rvssian Shenseea and Tyga

Shenseea lately addressed critics of one in all her songs previous to dropping her album whil promising followers good music was on the best way. The dancehall deejay promised her followers that they want her upcoming tracks in the event that they didn’t like “Lick.”

“To all who love the song, thank you,” she wrote in a touch upon IG. “To who don’t you’ll like the next one, or the next one, either way, today is a good day.”

In a video shared on-line, the singer referred to as for her followers to proceed supporting her track, which has been streaming for greater than 25 hours and has greater than 2.1 million views to date.

“Mi just want to see every gal a lick out… I just want to see tongues today,” she mentioned. “I was so happy, we been trending for 25 hours, 2.5 million views, the streams are going crazy,” she mentioned.

The singer thanked her group and followers for her first track to hit the highest of streaming charts.

“I was working for two weeks prior to this release, my tea I just want to thank y’all because y’all know how long I’ve waited to just even get on the charts and I’m about to dominate, I’m telling you, so that’s why this moment is so big for me because it’s the start of what I’m about to do.”

Shenseea added that she has been dominating in dancehall, and now it’s time to make a change and transfer on to larger issues which embrace exploring different genres and spreading her wings internationally.

“I told myself I’m going to do dancehall for five years, I have given y’all hits upon hits and hits, I’ve given y’all five years bro.”

She added that she isn’t leaving dancehall however solely pursuing an even bigger purpose. “I’m not leaving dancehall, I could never but I have such a bigger dream for myself since I was a child,” she mentioned.

In the meantime, Shenseea’s track that includes Megan Thee Stallion entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 93. The track additionally debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae chart and charted among the many prime 10 on Apple Music and Spotify.

The track, which has obtained criticism for its content material, continues to be being shared and promoted by Shenseea’s 5 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, many are nonetheless of the view that the standard of the track is pure as they disagreed together with her calling the track successful.