Sheriff: 2 children, 1 man killed in Ham Lake head-on crash; 4 others injured

HAM LAKE, Minn. – Two kids and a person are lifeless after a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Ham Lake.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV with 5 passengers inside — a person, girl and three children — crossed the median on Bunker Lake Road Northwest close to Butternut Street Northwest simply after 3 p.m. They collided with a pickup truck that was towing a trailer.

The man driving the SUV and a toddler passenger had been pronounced lifeless on the scene. An toddler passenger was airlifted to an space hospital, the place they later died.

A 3rd youngster was airlifted to a hospital, the place they’re in crucial situation. The girl was additionally hospitalized and is in severe situation.

Two males who had been contained in the pickup truck suffered minor accidents within the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol is main the investigation.