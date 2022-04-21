Sheriff Alex Villanueva to testify on gang-like deputy groups

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is scheduled to testify, beneath oath, Friday about gang-like teams of deputies that function within the Sheriff’s Department, after the U.S. 2nd District Court of Appeal denied his newest problem to a greater than year-old watchdog subpoena.

“He’s been ordered to do so,” Villanueva’s lawyer Linda Savitt mentioned Wednesday. “He will do so.”

The improvement is a significant blow to Villanueva, who has been difficult the inspector common’s subpoena authority, each in courtroom and by not displaying up when he’s summoned. He has known as the subpoenas politically motivated and harassing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the fitting to subpoena to oversight our bodies statewide when he signed Assembly Bill 1185 into legislation in September 2020.

Max Huntsman, the inspector common appointed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to supervise the Sheriff’s Department, issued the subpoena in February of final 12 months.

At the time, Huntsman mentioned Villanueva made feedback he discovered to be “somewhat unclear” about efforts to root out the cliques and implement a brand new coverage banning any deputy teams that violate individuals’s rights. The teams, which have monikers such because the Banditos and the Executioners, have been accused of utilizing violent and aggressive policing techniques and celebrating deputy shootings.

The sheriff voluntarily appeared in September to reply questions, however Huntsman lower the interview quick when Villanueva refused to present his solutions beneath oath.

The county then took him to courtroom, which resulted in a Superior Court choose this month ordering Villanueva to conform by testifying beneath oath inside 21 days.

Villanueva issued a press release saying he deliberate to attraction the ruling.

“These subpoenas are political theater and, if successful, I will be the first elected official subjected to this heavy-handed abuse of power,” he mentioned.

His problem was denied.