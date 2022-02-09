Sheriff’s officials seek public’s help to find suspect in Palmdale homicide

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the general public’s assist in discovering a suspect within the slaying of a 34-year-old man in Palmdale final month.

Rudy Anthony Rodriguez Jr., 35, is sought in reference to the killing of Frank Fuentes on Jan. 21. The division mentioned Rodriguez ought to be thought of armed and harmful.

Fuentes was discovered with gunshot wounds within the driveway of a house within the 41000 block of Avenue Q-14 and was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

About 10 a.m. on Jan. 21, the Sheriff’s Department acquired a report of a home violence incident on the residence adopted by a report of a gunshot sufferer.

The Sheriff’s Department mentioned Fuentes had been driving by the house, which belonged to his ex-girlfriend, and noticed Rodriguez in a automotive within the driveway.

The two males argued and fought within the driveway earlier than Rodriguez pulled out a handgun and shot Fuentes a number of occasions, authorities mentioned.

Rodriguez fled in a silver 2009 Honda Accord, which was discovered deserted a number of miles from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department launched two pictures of Rodriguez, from 2008 and 2020. He may extra carefully resemble the 2008 photograph, through which he has a shaved head and no facial hair, authorities mentioned.

Anyone with info is requested to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.