Shia LaBeouf credits FKA Twigs for ‘saving my life’ and reveals he’s 627 days sober

Shia LaBeouf seemingly credited his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs for “saving my life” after she publicly accused him of “relentless abuse.”

The “Cellophane” singer, 34, sued LaBeouf, 36, for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress in December 2020.

Twigs accused the actor of choking her, threatening to crash the automotive they had been each in, and knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted illness. But LaBeouf has denied her claims.

He said she was not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

With their trial date set for April 17 subsequent 12 months, LaBeouf admitted he’s skilled a significant “perspective shift” which made him see that his accuser truly saved his life.

In an interview released Thursday with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron, LaBeouf opened up about his new mind-set.

“When I think about what’s happened in my life this way, old me was so upset, so resentful about the woman who accused me of all this,” he mentioned, alluding to FKA Twigs.

“I wanted to go on Twitter and write all these things. I wanted to justify this and explain all this. Now I actually see that the woman saved my life. She is, for me, a saint in my life. She saved my life. The perspective shift feels miraculous.”

In a determined bid to change into a greater model of himself, the actor admitted he give up alcohol for good and has now been sober for greater than a 12 months and a half.

Shia Labeouf’s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who has claimed he abused and threatened her throughout their relationship. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Touching on his private “journey” in a current letter addressed to Olivia Wilde amid their bitter feud, LaBeouf opened up about his sobriety within the letter, printed by Variety on Friday.

“I have embarked on a journey that feels redemptive & righteous (dirty word but fitting),” he advised Wilde earlier than slamming claims she had fired him from the film.

“I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling that was the last year and a quarter of my life.”