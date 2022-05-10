Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta sweat it out together in gym. Watch

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is understood for exhibiting his humorous facet on social media. He is a daily on Instagram the place he retains sharing movies of his dancing and enacting humorous scenes in reels. In his newest put up on Instagram, the Punjab Kings participant teamed up with group proprietor and actor Preity Zinta. The clip reveals Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta sweating it out in a fitness center with the viral dialogue from the Tiger Shroff movie Heropanti 2 ‘Choti bachi ho kya’ enjoying within the video. The video is de facto hilarious to observe.

The video was posted by Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta on their Instagram accounts 5 hours in the past. The video has bought greater than 2.5 million views already. It reveals Shikhar Dhawan and Preity Zinta in an intense fitness center session however they appear to be having fun with and having numerous enjoyable doing numerous workout routines. “Had a great gym session,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

The video has bought greater than 3.70 lakh likes to this point and it is just rising. It additionally prompted numerous feedback.

“Jodi number one,” commented an Instagram person. “Love you Shikhar sir,” posted one other. “Super sir good job,” wrote a 3rd.

Punjab Kings misplaced their final IPL match on May 7 to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. In the 10-team event, Punjab Kings are on the eighth spot presently with 5 wins and 6 losses to this point. Their subsequent match is towards RCB on May 13.

What do you consider this hilarious video?