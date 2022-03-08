Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal’s funny clip will make you laugh out loud

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal are two of essentially the most lively cricketers of the Indian staff on social media who like to maintain their followers entertained with their hilarious movies. In his newest Instagram put up, Shikhar Dhawan could be seen lip-syncing and enacting a dialogue with Yuzvendra Chahal because the track Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo from the film Dum performs. The video will certainly make you giggle out loud and you’d love to observe it on repeat.

In the video, Shikhar Dhawan comes from behind as Yuzvendra Chahal goes up the steps and implies him to stroll slowly. A girl can also be seen on the steps and she or he additionally engages in playful banter with the duo. Shikhar Dhawan then can’t management himself as he bursts out laughing. Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is seen watching the duo from the window behind them in a gymnasium.

The video was uploaded 18 hours in the past and it’s got over 4 million views up to now.

“Humaare aas paas humaari sewa karne waale logon ko apni life ka part banakar, unhe khushi dekar jo anand milta hai uska maza alag hai aur pichey se Bhuvi bhi enjoy kar raha hai (We love to engage with people around us and make them a part of our life. Giving them a reason to smile makes us really happy and even Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) is enjoying from the back),” says the caption of the video.

“You both together is laughter,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Cricket ki bad comedy film ma kam krna bhai (After cricket, you have to work in a comedy film),” posted one other together with laughing emojis.

