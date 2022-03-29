Shikhar Dhawan reacts to artist creating his incredible portrait

A video of an artist’s unimaginable creation has left folks mesmerised, together with the one who was the topic of the paintings – cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. There is an opportunity that the video showcasing the artist’s creation will go away you in aww too.

Artist Vilas Nayak, a reside artwork performer, posted the video on his Instagram profile a number of hours in the past. The timelapse video exhibits Nayak creating the portrait with perfection. It additionally exhibits the cricketer himself watching the artist with utmost consideration.

The video prompted many to share numerous reactions. Shikhar Dhawan too reacted to the video and wrote “Loved it bro.” Not simply that, he additionally re-shared the video as his Instagram Stories.

Take a have a look at the video that will wow you:

The video has been posted about 18 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has additionally accrued almost 8,000 likes, together with one from Yuzvendra Chahal. People additionally posted numerous feedback whereas reacting to the video. Many did so by sharing clapping fingers or hearth emoticons.

“Super mind blowing,” wrote an Instagram person. “Amazing,” posted one other. “Really awesome,” expressed a 3rd.

A put up shared on the official Instagram web page of Shikhar Dhawan Foundation explains that the artist created the portrait on the Pre-Launch Event of the organisation.

