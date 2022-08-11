Shikhar Dhawan recreates ‘bahut jagah hai’ video but with a food-related twist

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan just isn’t solely identified for his exceptional efficiency on the cricket area but in addition for entertaining his 11.1 million followers on Instagram. Case in level, his newest Instagram reel the place he recreated the viral ‘bahut jagah hai’ bus video with two different folks. The video captioned “Arey nahi hai jagah (there’s no space)” has tickled the humorous bone of the netizens and will have the identical impact on you.

The now-viral video exhibits Shikhar Dhawan having fun with his meal on the eating desk as two folks, one on both sides, coax him to have extra meals regardless of ample Indian cuisines on his plate. When the person on his proper was about to serve him meals, he resists by saying, “Are nahi jagah hai (there’s no space).” The man then says, “bahut jagah hai” (there may be numerous house) and serves him rice. He once more resists by saying the precise phrase, and this time the person on his left serves him curry. What is hilarious to look at is regardless of his repeated protests, each males proceed serving him meals. The clip is humorous, and it’s possible you’ll find yourself watching it on loop.

Watch the humorous video beneath:

The video was shared a day in the past and has since garnered greater than 3 million views and accrued over 5.4 lakh likes. The humorous video has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback.

“Senior players to junior players when team India chose their playing 11: nhi jagah hai. Junior players to senior players: bhot jagah hai,” joked a person. “Gabbar in T20 squad be like: bahut jagah hai. BCCI be like: Nahi jagah hai. Just kidding. Big fan of you, sir,” posted one other. “After cricket, he will definitely become an actor,” commented a 3rd.

Earlier, Mumbai Police used the viral bus video to unfold consciousness about street security. The video options two aged males arguing over a bus seat.