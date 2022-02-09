Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Return To Training After Recovering From COVID-19 Ahead Of 2nd ODI vs West Indies | Cricket News

In a welcome information for Team India, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer returned to coaching after recovering from COVID-19. The duo had missed India’s first ODI towards the West Indies after testing positing on arrival in Ahmedabad. “@SDhawan25 & @ShreyasIyer15 have recovered from COVID-19 and trained with the #TeamIndia squad ahead of the 2nd ODI,” BCCI tweeted on Wednesday forward of the twond ODI towards West Indies. Both Dhawan and Iyer have been seen coaching with the remainder of the squad. The due have been a part of India’s XI within the three ODIs towards South Africa and it will likely be attention-grabbing to see in the event that they get their spots again within the aspect for the second match on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India are spoilt for decisions on this encounter as opener KL Rahul, who too missed the collection opener resulting from private causes, is out there for choice.

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer again to coaching

Both Dhawan and Iyer, nonetheless maintained that they’ll steadily take issues ahead as a substitute of hustling into onerous coaching.

“It feels really good to be able to come out of my room after 7-8 days. It’s a great feeling to train with the team again. We were mindful not to exert too much on day 1 of practice,” stated Shikhar Dhawan.

“We were asked to go for three rounds. Initially, it was really difficult but after that the lungs opened up. I started with small drills and then asked our throw down specialists to chuck a few balls and then initially increased the pace while batting,” Iyer stated.

The Indian workforce administration can have their activity reduce out in finalizing the XI as those who performed instead of Dhawan and Rahul – Ishan Kishan and debutant Deepak Hooda – didn’t do something fallacious within the alternative that they received within the earlier ODI. Kishan put collectively a strong partnership with Rohit Sharma whereas Hooda remained unbeaten to steer India residence together with Suryakumar Yadav.