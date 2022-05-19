Ship attacked off Yemen’s Hodeidah port: British military group

A ship within the Red Sea got here below assault on Thursday off the coast of Yemen, a monitoring group run by the British navy stated.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations group stated the assault occurred off Hodeidah, a contested port metropolis amid that nation’s yearslong warfare. It stated an investigation was ongoing into the incident, with out elaborating.

The US Navy’s Mideast-based fifth Fleet stated it was conscious of the assault, however declined to instantly remark additional.

The Arab Coalition has been thwarting the Iran-backed Houthi militia who’ve lengthy held the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in addition to Hodeidah.

The incident marked the most recent at-sea assault amid the battle. In January, the Houthis seized the UAE-flagged ship Rwabee.

The ship’s Indian crew have been released last month after the Houthis and the Arab Coalition reached a truce throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The fragile truce remains to be ongoing now.

