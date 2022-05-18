Ship carrying smuggled fuel seized in Iran, crew detained: Iranian media

Authorities seized a international ship carrying smuggled gasoline in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan and detained its crew, lranian media stated on Wednesday.

The ship, carrying greater than 550,000 liters of smuggled gasoline, was seized in Gulf waters and escorted to harbour, the place it was handed to judicial authorities for the required investigations, based on native media.

“Seven crew members were arrested,” it cited an unidentified judicial official as saying.

