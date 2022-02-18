Ship With Nearly 4,000 VW Group Cars, Including Lamborghinis And Porsches, Catches Fire In Atlantic

The Panama-flagged cargo ship named Felicity Ace, carrying almost 4000 Volkswagen group vehicles, caught hearth close to the Azores Islands within the Atlantic Ocean, earlier this week on February 16. The ship reportedly had 3,965 Volkswagen AG automobiles aboard, which included vehicles from the corporate’s luxurious model Lamborghini, Porsche and Audi as properly, when it went ablaze. The ship’s 22 crew members had been efficiently evacuated and brought to a neighborhood resort by the Portuguese Navy and Air Force, who had been deployed to assist with the rescue effort, based on an announcement from the Navy. The ship itself was left unmanned and adrift.

According to an inner e-mail from Volkswagen’s U.S. operations seen by Bloomberg, the consignment included greater than 100 models that had been headed for Port of Houston in Texas. This included a number of GTI, Golf R, and ID.4 fashions, that are deemed to be in danger. Volkswagen Group has acquired this hit at a time when the corporate, together with a lot of the automotive trade is already dealing with manufacturing constraints as a result of ongoing provide chain points, together with pandemic labour woes and semiconductor chip shortages.

Porsche estimates round 1,100 of its automobiles had been amongst these onboard Felicity Ace on the time of the hearth

Luke Vandezande, a spokesperson for Porsche, stated the corporate estimates round 1,100 of its automobiles had been amongst these onboard Felicity Ace on the time of the hearth. He stated clients affected by the incident are being contacted by their car sellers. “Our immediate thoughts are of relief that the 22 crew of the merchant ship Felicity Ace are safe and well,” Vandezande stated. While Lamborghini didn’t reveal the variety of vehicles it had on the ship, the carmaker stated it was in touch with the transport firm to get extra details about the incident.

Lamborghini has not reveal the variety of vehicles it had on the ship

Felicity Ace was en path to a port in Davisville, R.I. when a misery sign was issued as a result of hearth on one among its cargo decks. Right now, the ship’s proprietor was arranging for the vessel to be towed, the Navy stated. They plan to stay on-site to watch the scenario, reporting no detectable traces of air pollution thus far. This is the second time that Volkswagen has misplaced vehicles at sea. Earlier in 2019, when the Grande America caught hearth, over 2,000 luxurious vehicles, together with Audi and Porsche, sank with it.

