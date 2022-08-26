Shitstorm: French kick up a stink over UK sewage dumped in the English Channel

Press play to take heed to this text

LONDON — France has held its nostril on many events on the subject of coping with the U.Ok., however maybe by no means fairly so actually.

French MEPs have accused the U.Ok. of neglecting environmental commitments by permitting uncooked sewage to be dumped within the Channel and North Sea.

The motion threatens well being and marine life on the French coast, the politicians claimed in a letter calling for authorized or political motion from the European Commission.

The MEPs from President Emmanuel Macron’s get together warn that within the quick time period, the leaks may injury bathing waters on the French coast and hurt marine biodiversity, fishing and shellfish farming.

“The Channel and the North Sea are not dumping grounds,” stated Stéphanie Yon-Courtin, who sits on the European Parliament’s fisheries committee.

The MEPs’ intervention opens a global dimension to what has been a fierce home row throughout the U.Ok. this summer season, with air pollution warnings issued for nearly 50 seashores in England and Wales after heavy rain brought on sewage overflow to be diverted from overloaded drains into rivers and the ocean.

Britain’s privatized water trade has been blamed by campaigners for permitting the spills, whereas Conservative politicians have been inundated with indignant correspondence after marketing campaign materials from opposition events claimed the Tories “voted for” foul matter to be dumped within the nation’s waters.

In the U.Ok., wastewater from bogs is carried to sewage remedy works via the identical aged Victorian pipes as rainwater | Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The competition will not be fairly correct — though Tory MPs did vote to dam a particular modification to the current Environment Act putting harder necessities on water corporations — however it has created a nasty odor in Westminster, which has lingered for greater than per week.

In the U.Ok., wastewater from bogs is carried to sewage remedy works via the identical aged Victorian pipes as rainwater. The system is designed to sometimes overflow and discharge untreated sewage, a problem that has occurred lately due to an elevated danger of storm-flooding following unusually dry climate.

A spokesperson for the U.Ok.’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs stated it was unfaithful that Britain was not upholding excessive requirements. “The Environment Act has made our laws even stronger on water quality than when we were in the EU, from targets to tackle nutrient pollution to new powers to tackle harmful substances in our waters,” they stated.

Opposition MPs have been making hay, nonetheless. Liberal Democrats have accused ministers of “ignoring the country’s outrage at this scandal,” whereas the Labour Party claimed Britain’s “water infrastructure is at bursting point, with billions of liters of water being wasted every day and raw sewage being dumped into our waters.”