Shiv Sena To Contest All Future Elections In Goa: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray stated Shiv Sena has been getting good response to its marketing campaign in Goa. (File)

Panaji:

Shiv Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday stated his occasion couldn’t concentrate on Goa earlier resulting from its friendship with the BJP, however after the latter “back-stabbed”, the Sena has now determined to contest all future polls within the coastal state – proper from panchayat stage to common elections.

He stated Goa wants the Sena, as a result of regardless of being in energy on the Centre and within the state, the BJP has did not carry any sustainable improvement.

The Shiv Sena fell out with BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra polls and tied up with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to kind Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) authorities within the neighbouring state.

The Sena is contesting the February 14 Goa Assembly elections in alliance with the NCP. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has fielded 10 candidates in Goa this time.

The occasion has withdrawn its candidate Shailendra Velingkar from the Panaji seat after Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, determined to contest as an impartial candidate after being denied ticket by the BJP from the constituency.

Addressing a press convention in Panaji, Mr Thackeray stated, “Shiv Sena had not concentrated on Goa in the past due to its friendship with BJP. But considering the political developments, in which BJP back-stabbed Sena, we have decided to contest all future elections in Goa. We will contest panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha polls from here…Goa needs Shiv Sena.”

He stated of late, Shiv Sena has been contesting elections outdoors the house state of Maharashtra.

Mr Thackeray stated that the occasion has been getting good response to its marketing campaign in Goa.

“This election is not about the future of Shiv Sena, but about the locals and their future,” the Maharashtra minister stated.

The Sena chief stated that though the BJP is in energy on the Centre and within the state, no sustainable improvement has occurred in Goa.

“Issues like water and electricity supply are still being faced by the people. If this is the case, then we fail to understand whether the state has made progress or the leaders have progressed,” he added.

Mr Thackeray additionally slammed the BJP saying that its marketing campaign centered round creating division in society, spreading hatred and its leaders talked about irrelevant points, resulting from which the true points did not get the required consideration.

