Shoaib Akhtar Birthday: Top bowling performances against India

Arguably the quickest tempo bowler to grace the sector, Pakistan’s slightly controversial Shoaib Akhtar celebrates his birthday at the moment, on 13 August. Also termed because the ‘Rawalpindi Express’, Shoaib Akhtar was well-known for his deadly deliveries and a few of his greatest performances got here in opposition to arch-rivals India.

The battles between Shoaib Akhtar and Indian legends like Sachin Tendulkar had been what each cricket fan wished for. From tormenting India on his debut, to happening to win a number of matches for Pakistan together with his bowling, Akhtar had a brief however glittering profession. On his birthday, we check out his high spells in opposition to his arch nemesis India over time:

4 for 47 vs India, Eden Gardens, 1999

Akhtar made a roaring impression when he took on India and dismantled their famed batting order. Pakistan batted first on this contest, however may by no means get happening a tough pitch in 1999. They collapsed to 185. However, Shoaib Akhtar was in sensational type as he sliced via India’s center order, and India had been lowered to 223 runs in response. Akhtar picked up 4 wickets for 71 runs and this effort was bettered within the second innings when he ended with figures of 20.1-5-47-4. As a results of this efficiency, Pakistan gained this thrilling match by 46 runs.

3 for 47 vs India, Rawalpindi, 2004

This was a do-or-die fixture for Pakistan again in 2004. Batting first, Pakistan had been knocked over for 224. In response, the Indian batting hit their stride and their efforts had been led by Rahul Dravid who amassed 270 runs and led India to 600.

All the Pakistan bowlers had been slightly bizarre, however Akhtar returned with figures of three/47 and seemed probably the most threatening.

4 for 58 vs India, Delhi, 2007

The quick bowler was in his ingredient as soon as once more and this fantastic spell got here in Delhi again in 2007. However, batting let him down as Pakistan misplaced the match fairly convincingly ultimately. India needed to chase down simply 203 runs within the final innings to script a victory.

Akhtar, nevertheless, had different concepts and he flew in to place the cat among the many pigeons. He bagged the wickets of Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly. However, there was no assist from the opposite finish and India suffered no extra jolts to win the match by six wickets.

4 for 36 vs India, Edgbaston, 2004

Akhtar troubled the Indian batting as soon as once more – this time in an ODI match. This was an encounter between India and Pakistan within the ICC Champions Trophy in Edgbaston again in 2004. India batted first and had been knocked over for 200 of their 50 overs.

Shoaib Akhtar bowled with quite a lot of venom and fireplace and picked up 4 wickets whereas conceding simply 36 runs within the discount. Mohammad Yousuf stood tall within the chase and courtesy his knock of 81 runs, Pakistan gained the match.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.