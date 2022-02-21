Shoaib Akhtar Shares Photo Of Fan Holding Virat Kohli Poster In Pakistan Super League With A Message On It | Cricket News

Virat Kohli is among the greatest batters to have ever performed the sport. He holds a number of information in worldwide cricket and is arguably probably the most talked about participant on this planet in current occasions. Kohli is adored not solely in India however the world over, and a testomony to that was seen in the course of the ongoing Pakistan Super League. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted an image of a fan holding a Virat Kohli poster throughout a PSL match. “I want to see your century in Pakistan,” learn a message on the poster.

“Someone spreading love at the #GaddafiStadium,” wrote Shoaib Akhtar to go together with a photograph of the fan holding the poster.

While he has not been at his best possible prior to now couple of years, Kohli remains to be probably the most feared batters.

He final scored a century in worldwide cricket in 2019 however nonetheless managed to common over 40 in 2020 and 2021.

Though, he continues to attend for the elusive hundred in 2022, he has proven glimpses of returning to his greatest. In the ultimate Test in South Africa in January this yr, Kohli scored 79 and 29 and adopted it up with two half-centuries within the three-match ODI sequence in opposition to the Proteas.

Promoted

The Indian right-hander did wrestle within the three-match ODI sequence in opposition to the West Indies, notching scores of 8, 18 and 0 however he scored a fluent 52 within the second T20I in opposition to the Caribbean earlier than being afforded a break by the BCCI for the ultimate T20I.

Kohli has additionally been rested from the three-match T20I residence sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka that begins on Thursday however will return to play the Tests that begin from March 4.